Novo Nordisk awakens its ‘Sleeping Beauty’

Novo Nordisk’s Biopharm is showing solid growth after a stuttering start, and its new leader believes a ‘sleeping beauty’ has been awoken.

But Ludovic Helfgott (pictured above), who was prised from AstraZeneca ten months ago, says no single magic spell has transformed the unit’s fortunes. Establishing a business unit with separation and autonomy from its parent, along with energising dedicated scientific and commercial teams, are the real-world elements of a turnaround that has witnessed Biopharm emerge from a troubling 2017 and flat 2018 to solid growth in 2019, which will be confirmed with official figures later in the year.

The company is now projecting long-term improvements across its two main areas of haemophilia and growth hormone disorders, with confidence radiating into all quarters of its business.

“The reason we are doing so well is that the fundamentals of the business are healthy – the growth is balanced across the business,” said Helfgott, executive vice president and head of Biopharm.

“We have growth across all the lines we have; new products as well as new versions of existing products. It tells me it is not a play of chance. If you have one big winner and the rest is down, you could argue that you have been lucky, but that is not the case here.”

Helfgott added that the critical changes were kick-started by Novo Nordisk chief executive officer Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, who created a separate business unit for Biopharm. The next phases were to enrich the pipeline with acquisitions and partnerships, including a headline deal with blue-bird bio for next generation gene editing that could lead to a potential cure for haemophilia A patients.