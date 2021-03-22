Now that COVID-19 vaccines have been approved, it’s our turn, healthcare communicators

No one will ever deny that 2020 was an unprecedented year for our industry.

Dedicated clinical teams working around the clock. Researchers exploring every possible defence. A global army of medics, administrators, and their auxiliary teams conducting clinical trials. All of this work came to fruition when Margaret Keenan, a 91-year-old retired shop assistant, was the first to receive the vaccine, on 8 December 2020 – ‘V-Day’.

Now it’s our turn. As healthcare communicators, our attitudes, along with the quality and accessibility of our work, will undoubtedly affect the uptake of approved COVID-19 vaccines.

By the end of 2021, it will be vital for us to look back with pride at the impact we made. But to get there from here involves changing our approach and mind set. Just as researchers have done, we must operate with new thinking.

The pharmaceutical industry must find its way to being more agile and open to change. Right now, time really matters; this is our moment to maximise adoption of the first COVID-19 vaccinations. Here are touchstones that can guide our way through the coming maelstrom.

1. Don’t assume anything today, because it will all change tomorrow

Usually we draw on data insights from similar historical disease awareness or vaccination campaigns and make reasonable assumptions that inform where we start. But our ‘little black books’ on driving awareness of vaccine-preventable diseases, and HCP vaccine promotion, are no longer fit for purpose. Far too much has changed, because COVID-19 has dominated our media for over a year, and it has forever changed how we work and live.