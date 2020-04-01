Pharma funding and M&A in 2020

Now that the UK has finally officially left the European Union, and with the dust having settled on a tumultuous end to 2019, it’s an opportune moment to review the funding environment for pharma – a sector which, of course, plays such an important role in the UK and European economies.

Perhaps the most noticeable feature is that despite all the recent political uncertainty and economic sluggishness causing M&A activity to slow down in other sectors, pharma M&A has continually bucked this trend.

Indeed, pharma deal value not only increased in 2019, but the top ten transactions announced in the first six months of last year alone reached a total value of 47% higher than the top ten deals in the first half of 2018.

What’s more, this is a continuation of a long-term trend. Over the last five years, the pharma sector has seen over 400 mergers and acquisitions, especially within the sub-sectors of gene therapy, immune-oncology and orphan drugs therapeutic categories.

We should not forget that deal flow is of course affected by numerous factors. Indeed, a factor that has caused M&A levels to be sustained in the pharma sector in the face of wider difficult market conditions has been the rise of strategic acquisitions (about which I write more below).

But there are other factors too which I predict will continue to influence pharma M&A in 2020, which I believe are worth looking at in more detail.