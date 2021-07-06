Pharma’s authentic proof of purpose influences decisions among HCPs and payers

The COVID-19 pandemic has been testing the fragility of global and national healthcare delivery systems to their breaking points.

In the face of such adversity, we have seen pharma competitors work together, with new discourses and responses delivered by a conscience- challenged corporate world, with its purpose in society laid bare by unwelcome commercial and geopolitical tensions.

As we look to a future where economies will potentially be as stretched as our healthcare systems were, ongoing action and proof of societal purpose will be expected from the industry – there cannot be a return to ‘normal’ competitive behaviours.

As industry partners focused on communicating purpose in health, Porter Novelli wanted to understand what new expectations there are of the pharma industry and where it will need to strengthen its proof of purpose in the medium to long term.

In collaboration with our colleagues at the leading healthcare research and insight agency Hall and Partners, we conducted research

aimed at establishing the impact of purpose on our most critical decision-makers – healthcare professionals (HCPs) and payers.

We looked at whether a company’s perceived purpose affects the decision-making process of HCPs and payers, especially when faced with otherwise parity (in terms of price, efficacy and safety). In addition, we dug deeper to explore the connections between individual and company purpose.