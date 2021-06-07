Piloting a route to the biosimilars opportunities in Europe

Biological medicines represent a major advance in the treatment of serious pathological conditions such as cancer, neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, in the form of biosimilars.

As these therapeutics become trusted and more widely used by clinicians, we can expect a larger number of new biosimilars coming onto the market as the patents and market exclusivity linked to innovator products expire.

By 2019, more than 14 innovative biological products had lost their orphan designation market exclusivity, and by 2029 another 34 innovative biological products will join them. By 2023, patents will expire for most formulations, creating a large potential market for biosimilars.

While biological drugs are the originators of new treatments, such products are costly to develop and to procure. A newly developed molecule can be in the development phase for ten to 15 years and can incur over 1 billion euros or dollars in R&D cost.

Once that formula’s patent and market exclusivity expires, competing manufacturers can bring a biosimilar to market at a fraction of the price, enabling cheaper procurement options for governments and potentially giving patients much wider and more affordable access to treatments.

These products might take 30-50% less time to develop, and cost up to 70% less than their biologic originals – savings that can be passed on to healthcare providers and patients. By the end of 2020, it was estimated that biosimilars had saved the EU up to $44bn in healthcare costs.

Shift to large molecules

Biosimilar treatments offer similar benefits for the healthcare system as generic drugs, although they cannot be compared. Generics are small-molecule formulations identical to the innovative product, while a biosimilar can only aim to be highly similar to the innovative product.

However, both generic and biosimilar products will be expected to have the same clinical effect as the respective innovative product.