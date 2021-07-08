Pre-launch planning and DSLs – the new ways to create launch excellence in pharma

We are in an era where there are more targeted drug launches than ever before.

Despite the global pandemic, in 2020 the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved 39 new active substances, nine more than in 2019.

One trend that we’re witnessing in industry data, and from anecdotal evidence from our clients, is that more specialised medicines are being developed and there is more investment into rare diseases and niche indications, and increasingly segmented patient groups.

The market itself has also changed – healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients are learning about treatments and innovations faster than ever before thanks to social media.

Allyson Ocean, a GI oncologist, highlighted a number of reasons why she thinks more HCPs should be on social media to:

Disseminate medical knowledge

Learn about the latest innovations happening elsewhere

Have discussions with patients

Connect with peers around the world.

HCPs are collaborating in open and closed online networks and they develop and influence opinions in these forums through their conversations.

These digital spaces can also be a place for you to gather intelligence, and to influence opinion. At CREATION.co, one thing that our clients consistently tell us is that when they finally arrive at product launch, the level of activity skyrockets and roll-out can become quite frantic.

So developing an understanding of your customers as early as possible will help you to pre-empt and even mitigate that. There are three phases when thinking about effectively bringing your product to market – pre- launch, launch year and post-launch.

This journey will take place over a number of years. The very beginning of a product’s life cycle is arguably the most critical for your product and the area where the greatest opportunity for success usually lies.