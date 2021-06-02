Product launches: making the most of your one shot

Linking to mission control: digital launch execution platforms

This is where modern launch readiness software comes in. A dedicated launch execution platform can be used to optimise the impact of a launch excellence framework.

It can ensure that the framework is fully embedded and systematically applied across the business, while allowing enough flexibility to address the particular needs of individual therapy areas, products and countries around each product launch. Companies can simply create a best practice launch execution template and allow individual product teams to tailor it each time, without starting from scratch.

Having the framework digitally embedded within the organisation and at everyone’s fingertips – that means everyone involved in the launch, not just centralised launch project managers – will not only save time for each product team, but also ensure that they start off with a foundation that sets them on a path to a higher quality launch execution.

SmartLaunch – launch execution software from TRiBECA Knowledge – gives companies full visibility across countries, work streams and the whole launch portfolio. It aligns global and country launch plans, manages interdependencies, drives cross-functional collaboration and automates and streamlines processes to save time.

Such platforms may have been viewed as a ‘nice to have’ option in the past. But in the era of COVID-19, with paths to launch cluttered with pandemic-related challenges, there has been a huge acceleration in the acceptance of transitioning to digital strategies to oversee launch campaigns. Both pharmaceutical launch teams and their customers are likely to become significantly more acclimatised to digital interaction in the coming months and years.

One of the greatest benefits these platforms bring is transparency. For launch teams stretched across geographies and time zones, the real-time dashboards and reports ensure everyone is fully aware of what will be delivered when and by whom, avoiding duplication of efforts. Activity plans can be tracked continuously, and in real time, with an early warning system for risks and potential delays (see Image 2).

Platforms like SmartLaunch not only help to facilitate transparency and manage interactions between global and local activities, they can also automate communications, for example to notify the relevant people in the country launch teams when there is a delay to a global deliverable.

Ensuring a hitch-free ride: maximising automation and digitalisation

Because after all, some delays or hitches are inevitable. Unexpected events – whether new evidence emerging from clinical trials, regulatory approval letters or HTA assessments, for example – should be expected. Activity planning needs to be agile to cope with new realities and changing deadlines.

The visibility offered by platforms like SmartLaunch means that any such events are communicated immediately to all parties. This is particularly pertinent in the COVID-19 era, when collaboration is made even more challenging by remote working. The dashboard enables all team members to get up to speed simultaneously and facilitates collaboration around activity planning, tracking milestones, tracking decisions and monitoring risks.