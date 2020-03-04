Putting commercial intelligence at the heart of strategy

Can you think of any successful business sector where there is no competition, no need to understand the external environment, and worry-free profitability guaranteed for years to come?

Sadly, like unicorns, they simply don’t exist. In the most brutal ‘quick to market’ industries, like technology, you might be lucky to get a couple of months. In our industry, one can expect to hold a competitive advantage for a year or two at the most.

The fundamental truth is that one cannot set a strategy without considering the competition. Companies that remember this have a higher likelihood of achieving success than those that fail to consider the competition, or those that examine the competition but fail to generate the best insights for achieving success in the marketplace.

Competitive insights

We can illustrate the need for competitive ‘insights’ with a discussion of two major players in the immuno-oncology space. Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), the company that markets Keytruda, and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), the company that markets Opdivo, approached development of their respective products in this area with starkly contrasting strategies.

Both medicines have revolutionised how we treat certain cancers, and both are a huge success. However, MSD went down a narrower clinical development path with detailed biomarker requirements that created hurdles for patient identification. BMS took a broader approach to patient identification that lowered hurdles for prescribers.