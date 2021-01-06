Putting theory into practice

It is a truism that the life sciences industry – pharma, medtech and its related sectors – are driven by innovation. Without innovative

new products, our industry sinks into the pit of commoditisation. And without the adoption of those new products, patients’ needs remain unmet and healthcare professionals lack the tools to advance their practice. And yet we know that many innovative new products fail to be fully adopted and that many older, suboptimal products remain in everyday use.

This is clearly an important issue for our industry and one of the topics we are researching in our research group at the University of Hertfordshire, which specialises in the evolution of the life sciences industry. Our findings challenge the accepted wisdom about new product uptake that most medical marketers take for granted and have important implications for practice.

All good research begins with the question: ‘What do we think we know already?’ In the case of new product adoption, the field is dominated by Rogers’ Diffusion of Innovation (DoI) theory, summarised in box 1. Rogers’ published his seminal work in 1962 and, even if you have not read it, you are almost certainly marinated in his ideas.

Whenever you say ‘early adopter’ or ‘laggard’, you are talking Rogers’ language. The concept of a Key Opinion Leader, so prevalent in our industry, is derived from Roger’s work. He has been hugely, if invisibly, influential in how we launch new medicines and medical technology. His work captures many of the key factors that influence the degree and speed of new product uptake but, as a theory on which to base huge investment and effort, it has its limitations.

Most of the evidence supporting it comes from consumer markets in which individuals make relatively simple choices. Even though most medical marketers are taught it, there is very little empirical evidence to support DoI theory in pharmaceutical, medical technology and related markets.