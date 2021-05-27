Rare diseases: why they can be so difficult to identify

Every doctor has one rare disease case that haunts them – like a 13-year-old with a healthy lifestyle who developed cirrhosis of the liver.

But that patient had been to five other specialists and still had no diagnosis. Eventually, they discover a rare genetic cause that prevented the child’s cells from breaking down lipids. How is it possible that healthcare providers (HCPs) were unable to determine the diagnosis?

The answer is rarity. The disorder – known as Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency (LAL-D) – is ultra-rare, and there are so few identified cases that it is hard to estimate the exact prevalence. Its estimated prevalence is somewhere between 1 in 40,000 and 1 in 500,000 births.

The patient’s HCPs may not have studied such disorders extensively during their medical training – or perhaps it was called something else when they were in medical school. That may have been quite some time ago, and many innovations have occurred since then in testing and diagnostic approaches.