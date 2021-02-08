Rare genetic diseases – what’s in store for 2021?

Novartis HQ in Basel, Switzerland

Who would have predicted a complete worldwide shutdown in 2020?

The world came to a halt, literally, as COVID-19 rapidly spread across the globe. It was a tough year for many industries. Global economies have suffered, but in some areas the pandemic has also been a wake-up call, as COVID-19 has necessitated and accelerated change.

The healthcare industry especially faced its fair share of disruption in 2020. With borders shutting down, some companies had to pivot their manufacturing and shipping processes to ensure patients were still able to receive treatment, find new and innovative ways to maintain care standards and provide information to healthcare professionals digitally.

In the UK, the looming Brexit sparked new models of regulatory approval and fast-track opportunities, as recently observed in the rapid approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Most importantly, we have still been fortunate enough to witness medical and scientific breakthroughs, helping families marked by devastating diseases to find new hope and seeing reforms to the healthcare system to provide the best possible care to patients.

To sum up, it was a ‘year of firsts’ that demonstrated how the face of healthcare is ever- changing. One can only wonder what 2021 has in store for the industry.

Gene therapy will continue to evolve

Gene therapy is a truly exciting field. There have been numerous breakthroughs in recent years, which have made it clear that personalised medicine based on our very own genomes is the future of healthcare.

My vision for healthcare is that we learn to fix defects of the human body on the most basic level and prevent any disease resulting from genetic mutation, at its root. The promise of gene therapy is that it is designed to do exactly that – address the underlying, genetic root cause of a disease.

If gene therapy becomes an option for more diseases, particularly those that are rare and currently untreatable, then those diseases could be treated with just one single administration, changing lives and our approach to healthcare management forever.