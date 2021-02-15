Reaching patients and HCPs during the pandemic

While several major drug launches were stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic, some pharma companies were able to pivot almost entirely to virtual launches and not only avoid delays, but give physicians confidence to prescribe new therapies despite face-to-face visits remaining low and congresses remaining off the table.

Digital speaker events, physician engagement and patient information and education tools are just a handful of examples of how tech was used to ensure launches went ahead and new treatments would have the best chance of reaching the patients that need them.

There is a general consensus that the future of drug launches will be more reliant on digital. But who has successfully pulled off a digital launch?

Successful digital launches

Esperion planned to launch its lipid-lowering agent, Nexletol (bempedoic acid), in March 2020 before releasing the combination therapy, Nexlizet (bempedoic acid/ezetimibe), in July.

When the pandemic hit, Esperion decided to push ahead with the March 2020 launch of Nexletol and build on the company’s existing digital infrastructure.

The work that went into developing the digital tool necessary for the launch paid off in April 2020, when the company held a virtual speaker series ahead of the launch of Nexlizet, and Esperion was even able to accelerate the launch of the therapy by one month.