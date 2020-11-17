Rethinking our approach to infectious disease preparedness

We are living through the worst pandemic in memory and even though world health leaders warned it was possible, the state of our collective readiness has been painfully lacking.

Everything that’s happened has accelerate the need for pandemic preparedness beyond the current COVID-19 outbreak. Clearly, the pace at which a virus can emerge and spread around the world easily beats the many years needed to invent and develop new drugs, and even outstrips our ability to respond rapidly to create and test effective vaccines.

So we need long-term strategic investment so that we have therapies and vaccines under development – and the infrastructure to support them, from governments and the private sector – in the vital first few months of the next threat emerging.

Effective therapeutics and vaccines

Of course there are measures we can take to try to minimise the spread of disease such as increasing personal hygiene, self-isolating, maintaining social distancing and imposing lockdowns. But we now know that these interventions come at a huge cost to the national economy and well-being of individuals so, in the end, we need a timely supply of new, effective therapeutics and vaccines.

Bill Gates made this point long before COVID-19 emerged from Wuhan. The Microsoft founder put it pointedly in a March 2015 TED talk entitled ‘The next outbreak? We’re not ready’.

Gates said: “Today, the greatest risk of global catastrophe... looks like this... a highly infectious virus. Not missiles, but microbes.” Gates also called for rapid development of diagnostics and vaccines, “ideally one that confers protection within hours rather than days or weeks”.

Antimicrobial resistance

There is a second pandemic that we have to deal with – the rising tide of antimicrobial resistance, where bacteria are becoming resistant to the antibiotics we routinely use to treat patients suffering from life-threatening infections, such as pneumonia or sepsis. And here too, we have an inadequate supply of new drugs in the pipeline to defeat microbes that are evolving and spreading round the world.