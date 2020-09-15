Route 66: can remote working put two-thirds of us back on the road to engaged employment?

COVID has undoubtedly brought added complexity to the employee engagement challenge – but is the need for more personalised approaches actually anything new? After all, workers can’t just leave their personal lives at the door before they enter the office, so businesses have always had a responsibility to look after the ‘whole person’ not just the employee.

Perhaps the shift to long-term remote working practices will force companies to increase their focus on employee engagement to find new ways of strengthening the employee experience that respects and responds to individual needs? With a recent PwC poll showing that more than 20 of Britain’s biggest firms have no plans for employees to come back to the office, the need to evolve employee engagement is real.

Healthy engagement

So how does this all play out in pharma? With health at the centre of the global spotlight, the industry’s response to lockdown has been measured. Where other sectors have rushed into job cuts and efficiency measures, the pharma world has been far less volatile. However, global economic uncertainty has inevitably slowed down the recruitment market, with many reluctant to move in fear of what might happen next.

It’s better the devil you know. In a ‘candidate-short’ market, employee engagement has become an important source of competitive advantage. The lockdown experience highlighted flaws in current approaches, as well as best practices among industry leaders.

“The companies that managed lockdown best were those that had got their culture sorted out long before the pandemic struck,” said Julia Walton, Director, Media Contacts. “Many had flexible working practices that were already well established, and structures in place that everyone understood. These businesses were better placed to manage the transition across the entire workforce. However, the wholesale shift does present challenges when it comes to employee engagement – even in businesses that historically engage well.

"Some people are feeling isolated and are worried about their mental health. Others are increasingly worried about ‘Zoom fatigue’. The most consistent complaint is that staff are missing face-to-face interaction. While many acknowledge being more productive without the interruption of everyday office events, creative teams miss being able to pull ten people into a room for a random brainstorm, or the opportunity to learn by osmosis across diverse teams. Fundamentally, it’s that sense of ‘team’ that’s taking the biggest hit, with many people generally feeling cut off from their colleagues and missing out on social interaction.

“These are huge engagement challenges. Companies need to make sure that staff have regular updates and conversations with management, not simply to ensure they’re managing processes and achieving objectives, but also to understand the ‘human’ factors that are shaping their experience, and provide an outlet for dialogue and interaction that can help solve problems. Engagement is about giving everyone a voice.”