Setting up for success in a post-Brexit, post-pandemic Britain

The past year has been one of the most challenging on record, for all industries.

With society and business continuing to face a seemingly relentless stream of restrictions, national lockdowns, a worldwide race to find and now roll out the new COVID-19 vaccines, not to mention Brexit deal negotiations going down to the wire, we have truly found ourselves in an unprecedented situation.

With this backdrop, you may think it’s not the best of times to set up a new biotech affiliate and seek a marketing authorisation for a new drug in the UK. However, that is exactly what I joined Galapagos to do.

When looking back on 2020, I am reminded of the words of Albert Einstein: ‘In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.’ The way that the pandemic has turned everything on its head has allowed us to take stock of the way that healthcare is delivered to patients. We are uniquely positioned to take advantage of the momentum and speed of change that has gathered pace during the pandemic and disrupt the old, outdated ways of working.

The rapid approval of the COVID-19 vaccines is a clear stake in the ground that the MHRA is prepared to act on its commitment to get medicines to patients faster. With Brexit, we face new challenges and opportunities.

The biotechnology industry is booming in the UK, with the number of biotech companies increasing by 65% between 2016 and 2019, showing that the prospect of Brexit has done little to dampen confidence in this sector. This presents an exciting opportunity for companies like Galapagos.

Opportunity presented by the pandemic

The healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors are in the spotlight now more than ever before. People from across the world have looked to the World Health Organization, the Department of Health and healthcare regulators such as the MHRA and the pharmaceutical industry for information, support and, above all, hope that a way through the pandemic is on the horizon.