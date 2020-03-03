Shanks v Unilever? Or David v Goliath?

The surprising case of Professor Shanks against the consumer goods giant Unilever has caused a stir in pharmaceutical companies.

The implications of this Supreme Court judgment could mean a big pay-out for inventive employees, but will this turn out to be the case?

The law

For over 40 years, the Patents Act (PA) 1977 has dictated that an invention made by an employee will belong to the employer (if made in the course of the employee’s duties). This means that the employee has no right to any money in addition to their salary from the use of or sale of the invention.

The exception to this is when the employee is entitled to compensation from the employer because the employee’s invention is of ‘outstanding benefit’ to the employer. This means that the invention the employee made is special in some way; it is out of the ordinary.

This rule applies to patents applied for pre-2005. After 2005, the employee must also show that it would be ‘just’ for them to receive compensation.

Additionally, the benefit arising from the invention has to be greater than the benefit a company would normally expect to receive from an employee’s invention. This deceptively simple rule was the focus of the case that made it all the way to the Supreme Court.

The facts

Professor Shanks was employed as an inventor by a subsidiary of Unilever called Central Resources Limited (CRL). In 1982, Professor Shanks put together the prototype of an invention that would later become known as the Electrochemical Capillary Fill Device (ECFD) and the similar Fluorescent Capillary Fill Device (FCFD).

Both devices became widely used, with the ECFD technology being present in the majority of glucose testing products by the 2000s. The patents became worth approximately £24.3m (as calculated by the Hearing Officer in the initial claim by Professor Shanks and confirmed in the Supreme Court. The figure was rounded down to £24m in Court).