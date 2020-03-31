Start small but think big

When Sanofi US issued a witty retort to Roseanne Barr’s tweet alleging that it was one of Sanofi’s treatments that had caused her to make racist comments, the company was bombarded with positive media coverage and more than 170,000 likes from the Twittersphere.

Sanofi’s seemingly off-the-cuff response caused a real buzz in the industry: it was an all-too-rare example of a pharmaceutical company communicating not just with humour but with a speed and agility that, for many of us, felt nothing short of astonishing.

If it had taken Sanofi two days or a week to respond to Barr’s tweet (and, let’s face it, this is all-too-easy to imagine in the world of pharma comms), it would have lost its impact because it would have lost its relevance.

Sanofi’s tweet felt innovative because it connected and responded to the company’s audience in a way that pharmaceutical companies seldom do. Sanofi got it right because it was switched on and tuned in.

Are we planning ourselves into a corner?

When the Cannes or Canned? working group discussed what was holding back innovation in healthcare communications, one of the themes we came back to time and time again was the way that our planning and approval processes often stood in the way of our ability to respond to our customers.

Ways of working that focus on annual plans and lengthy and multi-layered approval processes are common in our industry. This can feed a tendency to think in terms of large, complex communications initiatives and months – or even longer – between a project’s inception and its roll-out.

We think it’s time to challenge this: to ask ourselves whether 12-month or 18-month planning cycles are costing us the opportunity to tune in to our audiences and respond to what they want and need.