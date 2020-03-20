Staying ahead in the era of precision medicine

As precision medicine advances rapidly, so does the need to better communicate the nature and implications of the increasingly more complex, better tailored treatments.

This is one of the reasons why the McCann Health Global Scientific Council has defined precision medicine as one of our key areas of focus. We share the first step of our journey in this article.

Precision medicine: what are the issues and why should we care?

The improved science underpinning ‘precision medicine’ is not a new phenomenon, but the ability to recognise differences between disease mechanisms and patient populations via the dissemination of (and access to) sophisticated new diagnostic and therapeutic technology means that this rapidly evolving field has implications for all aspects of the healthcare and medical research ecosystem.

Physicians today have more limitations on their time with patients and struggle not only to keep up to date with these new technologies and the large amounts of data, but also to explain new and complex treatment concepts to patients and their families.

There is an increasingly large gap between researchers and clinicians in academic and national centres of excellence, who have the knowledge and resources to optimally practice precision medicine, and community oncologists, who often may not.

To further exacerbate this gap, it is challenging to find reliable information about precision medicine, with a particular challenge of finding sources that provide a balanced view on both the benefits and the limitations of the field. Where does this leave practising physicians, caregivers and more importantly, patients and the general public?

To better capture the excitement of precision medicine while attempting to unravel some of the complexities and challenges, we convened a unique precision medicine advisory board at the end of 2019.

Comprising leading pharmaceutical company executives, scientific and academic health leaders, and data scientists from some of the best oncology centres in the world, our goal was to understand the communication challenges associated with the advancing field of precision medicine.