Strategy experts: the real thing

The biomedical business applies massive means to meet essential ends.

The amounts spent and the lives changed means that strategy expertise – the ability to allocate resources to optimise outcomes – is more consequential than in any other industry. Yet the term ‘strategy expert’ is overused and misunderstood, and advice about how to be one is confused and conflicting.

This series of four articles builds on the work of others. It draws on many sources but I would draw special attention to the work of Roger Kneebone. His book ‘Expert’ is a recommended source of further reading on this topic. This series explores the question of what a strategy expert is and how to be one. In this first article, I first define what a strategy expert is in the context of our exceptional and important industry.

Then I describe the three areas of mastery without which any claim to strategy expertise is weak. In the subsequent articles, I describe how those three areas of mastery can be developed, again in the particular context of pharma, medtech and other biomedical businesses. The series is not about strategy processes or techniques. It is about what individuals have to do and what they have to be if they are to claim, authentically, to be biomedical strategy experts.

What is a strategy expert?

The beauty and the beast of language is that all words come wrapped in values. In the cases of ‘strategy’ and ‘expert’, both words carry strong connotations of importance, status and reputation. Consider, for example, how often LinkedIn profiles use the words ‘strategy’ and ‘expert’ and compare their prevalence with ‘tactical’ and ‘practitioner’, which are usually more accurate but carry less status value.

This is evidence that the words have become corrupted and that any serious discussion has to begin with exactly what ‘strategy experts’ are. There are many definitions of strategy but they all revolve around the allocation of substantial resources, sustained over time, to achieve large-scale goals.

This means that if you are not responsible for allocating resources, or those you allocate are a small part of your organisation’s overall resources, or that your intended goals are low in your firm’s hierarchy of goals, then you are probably not a strategist. In the biomedical business, ‘publication strategy’ and ‘meetings strategy’, for example, fail to meet these criteria. They are important operational activities, but they are not strategy.