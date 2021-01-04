Successful product commercialisation: what can we learn from the rare disease setting?

The pharmaceutical industry is constantly evaluating opportunities to accelerate product life cycles and bring efficiencies to drug discovery, development and commercialisation.

However, in addition to these internal drivers to improve agility, several external trends are also emerging. First and foremost, companies are under pressure to reduce drug prices and demonstrate greater value from their therapies, with an increased emphasis on value-based outcomes and real-world evidence. Consequently, products are launching into an increasingly challenging commercial environment that is experiencing unprecedented influence from patients, regulatory authorities, healthcare policymakers and payers.

This trend is not surprising – in part driven by the pressures facing healthcare budgets through the rising incidence of chronic diseases, as well as the advent of cell and gene therapies and novel medicines for rare diseases. The Boston Consulting Group has projected that the orphan drug market will grow almost 11% annually to approximately $240bn by 2024, nearly double the growth projected for all drugs. Furthermore, orphan drugs are anticipated to account for 55% of the EU pipeline’s cumulative value in 2022.

Rare diseases: setting the gold standard for successful product launches

A recent Deloitte Insights white paper found that three product characteristics are strongly associated with strong launch performance: priority review and specialty or orphan drug status – all of which are typically associated with drugs targeting rare diseases. Of course, these are not the only characteristics that define a strong performance, so what else is it that differentiates these launches and sets them up for success?