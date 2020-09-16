Surviving cancer: a new era for patients

Immune checkpoint inhibitors work by blocking checkpoint proteins and preventing them from being turned ‘off’, allowing T cells to continue killing cancer cells. Several checkpoint inhibitor drugs have been developed showing strong event- free survival and PFS rates, opening the door for treatment across a broad range of cancers including bladder, liver, cervical and biliary tract cancer as well as other solid tumours.

Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy consists of engineering receptors in the body that selectively interact with cancer cells, inducing cell death without affecting normal cells. CAR-T therapy has potential across all tumour types, with recent results showing impressive overall response rates and complete response rates in patients with aggressive B-cell lymphomas.

Surviving cancer for longer – the stats don’t lie

What do these advances in treatment mean in real terms for patients? In 2015 the EUROCARE-5 study – the biggest collaborative research project on cancer survival in Europe – showed that between 2000 and 2007, 5-year relative survival rates for most cancers increased steadily over time. In European patients, the average five-year relative survival rate was 83% for melanoma, 83% for prostate cancer, 82% for breast cancer and 57% for colon cancer.

In the more recent CONCORD-3 study – the largest international study of cancer survival trends (including data on more than 37.5 million patients diagnosed with cancer from 2000 to 2014) – it was reported that five-year cancer survival rates are increasing globally, with the US, Canada and Australia among the highest. Today, two-thirds of all patients with cancer will live for at least five years after their diagnosis.

This all points to one thing – the drugs are working! But here is the paradox. With cancer becoming so common, and with survival rates increasing, more must now be done to shift mindsets away from thinking about the impending death from a terminal disease, and more towards helping cancer patients manage their condition effectively.

Empowering a change in mindset

Although we’ve seen the figures behind improved survival, the biggest issue patients carry into the survivorship is still fear. It can be tough to truly reassure a cancer patient, because there is always some risk – however small – that their cancer could come back.

Then there’s the combative terminology so often used around cancer: ‘losing the fight’, ‘battling to survive’, ‘she was so brave’. Even big pharma companies adopt similar slogans: ‘waging a war against cancer’. The problem with this terminology is the feeling of failure if someone with cancer can’t defeat the affliction.

It seems that people need to have developed an ‘intention’ to do something different before acting on any knowledge they may have gained. This is where the cancer community and physicians can play a vital role in shifting mindsets.