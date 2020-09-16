Switzerland: a life sciences hub

The Swiss flagship pharma and biotech companies such as Roche, Novartis, Actelion and ACImmune tend to garner a lot of attention, but in their small home country there is a rich diversity of pharma and biotech companies that sustain activity and help Switzerland maintain its reputation as a highly innovative place.

High world rankings

Indeed, despite its small size, Switzerland holds a high place in innovation rankings, with a strong life sciences sector based around three hubs: Zug/ Zurich, Basel and Lausanne/Geneva. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), Switzerland ranks fifth, despite being the world leader when it comes to skills, with the most extensive and highest quality staff training as well as the highest skill set for graduates.

Switzerland ranks first when it comes to international co-inventions, and third at R&D expenditure per capita. In 2019, for the ninth year running the country came first in the Global Innovation Index published by Cornell University, INSEAD and WIPO.

In 2018, the Swiss pharmaceutical market represented some CHF6bn, while pharmaceutical exports reached some CHF88.4bn, representing 29% of all Swiss exports. Europe still represents the main export and import market for Swiss pharma, although the USA and other markets are growing.

The productivity of the Swiss pharma sector is seven times higher than that of the global economy. Approximately 40% of the capital of European life sciences companies is traded on the SIX Swiss exchange – a reflection of Switzerland’s historical ties with the sector. Switzerland also has a thriving medtech arena and a growing activity in e-health and big data for healthcare.

A strong pharma and biotech history and presence

Among the top five big pharma companies, Novartis and Roche both originated and are headquartered in Switzerland. With an increasing focus on personalised healthcare, Roche can claim to have built the highest building in Switzerland, in Basel, as well as a leading franchise in oncology.

The FDA has just granted Roche emergency use authorisation (EUA) for its new test to detect the virus that causes the coronavirus. This test emerges from Roche’s diagnostics division, also headquartered in Switzerland. Novartis, also based in Basel, is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies by both market capitalisation and sales.

Also increasingly focused on personalised medicine, Novartis has been expanding its network of production sites in Europe, including a CHF90m investment in Switzerland to build an ultramodern production site for innovative cell and gene therapies in Stein (AG) such as Kymria. Novartis is investing in artificial intelligence, in alliance with Microsoft, to improve processes, drug design and manufacturing.