Tackling antimicrobial resistance on multiple fronts

With an estimated 25,000 deaths in Europe alone and one person dying every 15 minutes in the US because of drug-resistant bacterial infections, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is undoubtedly one of the greatest public health challenges of our time.

In 2013, England’s then Chief Medical Officer, Professor Dame Sally Davies, publicly likened it to a “ticking time-bomb” and warned that routine operations could become deadly due to untreatable infections in as little as 20 years.

Today, in 2019, some countries are having success in transforming their thinking about antibiotics, viewing them as a resource to be preserved rather than the default treatment option.

Simply focusing on reduction of volume of antibiotics will not be enough either. Recent studies, like that of Public Health England, confirm that knowing when to use antibiotics is becoming even more important and while behaviours are shifting in the right direction, they also demonstrate that sanitation, infection control and awareness can only go so far.

An urgent change in direction

Despite these public health changes, resistance levels continue to rise and now alarm bells are sounding for the future of live-saving treatments like chemotherapy for cancer. Even as the need for new diagnostics and antibiotics grows, we know that the markets for these products is in dire straits. We need to see an urgent change of direction in how we respond to AMR; it must be tackled on multiple fronts.

No new classes of antibiotics have been discovered since the 1980s and the market incentives for research and development in this area are becoming more and more limited.