Taking a holistic approach to patient care

Many pharmaceutical companies invest heavily in their patient engagement strategy; however, within the industry, the holistic aspects of patient care are often overlooked.

Although the term ‘patient’ is appearing more frequently in projects, it is still often used as a blanket term with an assumption that every patient is experiencing and managing the symptoms of a condition in the same way.

Importance of patients as individuals

Thinking of patients holistically means thinking about each patient as an individual; a person with his or her own medical history, desires, values, family situation, social circumstances and lifestyle, all of which play into his or her experience of a health condition or disease.

In a clinical environment, it is easy to assume that treating or curing the physical symptoms of a disease is the priority for a patient. However, for some people the impact of managing a condition, personally and emotionally, can be a greater concern than the condition’s impact on their physical health.

Holistic needs and healthcare

Many healthcare professionals acknowledge this notion now. There is a realisation within healthcare that clinical expertise is at its best when combined with an understanding of what it is like for people to live with a condition.

Within some disease areas, holistic needs are considered an important part of treatment plans. Alongside clinical appointments, patients are offered a holistic needs assessment, followed by a referral to the appropriate services, including emotional and financial support. This offer comes from a better understanding of how a disease and its treatment can impact many other areas of the affected patient’s life.

Carers

When we consider patients holistically, it is important not to forget about the carers. This means giving thought to the impact a carer can have on a patient’s experience, as well as understanding how taking on the role of a carer can impact that person too.

The patient’s ability to manage a disease, as well as holistic needs, can be influenced heavily by the presence of a carer; however, carers may face many challenges in being an effective partner in disease management. Therefore, where possible, pharmaceutical companies should be including carers in their patient engagement initiatives.