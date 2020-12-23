The Brexit clock is counting down and time is running out

If individuals fail to apply by the deadline, it is likely that the individual will no longer have the right to live and work in the UK after 30 June 2021.

It is also likely to be a criminal offence for a UK employer to continue employing them in the UK. To avoid key members of staff being left without the right to work in the UK, it is important that employers take a proactive approach now.

Settled status

Those who have been ‘continuously resident’ in the UK for at least five years should be eligible for settled status under the Scheme. ‘Continuously resident’ means that the individual has been present in the UK for at least six months in every 12-month period.

If the person is absent from the UK for longer than six months in any 12-month period, this will usually break continuity, except in limited circumstances. If continuity of residence is broken, it is unlikely that the individual will be eligible for settled status.

Pre-settled status

If the individual has been in the UK for less than five years, they should be granted pre-settled status. Pre-settled status is granted for five years and, importantly, it seems that this cannot be extended. It is therefore vital for individuals to safeguard their continuous residence so that they are able to apply for settled status after five years in the UK.

As above, in order to be able to apply for settled status they must not spend more than six months in any 12-month period outside of the UK. In addition, if an individual is absent from the UK for a continuous period of more than two years, their pre-settled status will lapse altogether.

If an individual obtains pre-settled status, employers should therefore consider the implications of the length of any international secondments or regular business travel or overseas working on that person’s future eligibility to apply for settled status.

Top tips for employers – EU Settlement Scheme

* If not already done, carry out an audit to identify who is affected by Brexit and needs to make an application under the EU Scheme

* Encourage your European workforce to apply under the Scheme before 30 June 2021 – the gov.uk website has an employer toolkit to assist with this

* Make a note to check in May/June 2021 that everyone who needs to has applied or will be applying under the Scheme by the deadline of 30 June 2021

* Make a note of the expiry dates of employees’ pre- settled status and follow up before the expiry date to ensure that they have now obtained settled status