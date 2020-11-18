The US celebrates five years of biosimilars on the market – a look to the past, present and future

Five years ago, in September 2015, the first biosimilar, Zarxio (filgrastim-sndz), was made available to US patients.

At the time, it was widely thought that this new licensure pathway would drive down healthcare costs by increasing competition with expensive biologics as they went off-patent. Yet unlike generic medicines, which have delivered substantial savings in the small molecule market, the success of biosimilars in the US has been mixed.

As lower-cost treatment options, biosimilars have helped address rising costs within the US healthcare system, hospital systems and patient care. However, various barriers continue to inhibit biosimilars from realising their full potential, driven by patent disputes and formulary challenges which prevent more robust biosimilar adoption.

Reflecting back, the five-year anniversary of biosimilars in the US marks an occasion to celebrate the value these high-quality, more affordable medicines have added to health systems and patient care, as well as examine the challenges that remain.

Biosimilars show promising impact on US healthcare system

In recent decades, science has greatly extended our ability to treat some of the most challenging diseases and conditions, including cancer, and many chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. At the forefront of these advances are biologics – complex medicines made from living organisms, such as bacteria or yeast.

In comparison to many small-molecule medicines, biologics are often challenging to develop and costly to produce. Representing $125.5bn in net drug spending, biologics accounted for less than 2% of all US prescriptions but more than one third of net drug spending in 2018.

Between 2012 and 2016, annual spending on biologic drugs in the US nearly doubled, with unit prices accounting for 56% of the spending increase within Medicare Part D and 20% in Part B. As these medicines become more commonplace, and as the US population continues to age and face rising rates of chronic disease, the associated costs will likely continue to rise.