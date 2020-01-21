The changing nature of approvals – what does the future hold?

We will continue to see geographic and therapeutic rebalancing. Growth in sales volume is slowing in the US and Europe, while greater activity has been observed in Mainland China. Regulatory processes in Mainland China have become more streamlined, resulting in greater investment by global pharma companies and more approvals of innovative medicines. Therapeutically, oncology and rare diseases will likely remain attractive candidates for investment, while market failures for neuroscience and anti-infective therapies will continue to negatively affect investment in those areas.

Digital technologies and artificial intelligence are creating new opportunities to identify new targets, leverage real-world data, rapidly test hypotheses and support clinical decision-making. Along with this, however, comes new challenges such as integrating the data sources needed to support robust machine learning. Therefore, the industry needs to develop solutions that provide a single source of truth to inform the decision-making process.

Finally, 2019 is tracking to be on par with 2012 and 2017 for the highest number of CEO changes within pharma companies and has the second highest number of changes within the

top 12 pharma companies. With these significant leadership changes, we should expect to continue to see additional changes within the industry for at least the next few years.

The analysis from CMR International highlights important questions about the sustainability of the pharmaceutical industry and provides objective insights that can inform discussions about how to move forward. It will be important to use ever-more sophisticated data sets to continue to understand pharma’s ongoing evolution.