The global antibiotic crisis: a 2020 perspective

Peter Jackson, Executive Director, the AMR Centre

Public health leaders have long warned that the advances of modern medicine will soon be reversed by the world’s dwindling supply of effective antibiotics.

As we approach a new decade, it’s fallen to Dr Robert Redfield, Director to the Centers for Disease Control in the United States, to say that we have already crossed the line.

In the forward of the 2019 CDC report on the threat posed by antimicrobial resistance he said simply: ‘We need stop referring to a coming post-antibiotic era – it’s already here. You and I are living in a time when some miracle drugs no longer perform miracles and families are being ripped apart by a microscopic enemy.’

The dwindling number of research scientists around the world actually focused on developing new antibiotics are acutely aware of the gravity of the situation – and frustrated by the slow progress of market reform to address the payment problem at the heart of the AMR sector.

Existing reimbursement mechanisms and valuation metrics fail to address the fundamental challenge: balancing the need to reward innovators for their much-needed endeavours yet at the same time only using life-saving AMR drugs sparingly to avoid widespread emergence of new drug-resistant infections.

In other words, we need to ‘de-link’ the reward for innovation from the commercial pressure to prescribe more drugs. New antibiotics should be seen as a necessary last resort in hospitals in case of serious infections that can’t be treated in any other way.

One of the best analogies here comes from Kevin Outterson, the director of CARB-X, a global non-profit partnership dedicated to accelerating AMR research. He used the example of fire safety equipment.

“The optimal number of fires in this room is zero but there is fancy equipment in the ceiling to prevent fires – and you wouldn’t make the people who install that wait until there is a fire before they get a pay cheque.”

The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently joined the chorus of industry voices calling for the creation of new ‘pull’ incentives such as market entry rewards. To date, we have mostly seen ‘push’ incentives such as research grants – directed mainly towards small and medium-sized biotech companies.

These grants are not enough in themselves to tackle the core problem of major pharmaceutical companies withdrawing from R&D in this area. Big pharma needs to be an essential part of the AMR ecosystem, with its commercial, regulatory, supply-chain and stewardship expertise combined with global reach.

That is not the case currently. Most have abandoned the infectious disease sector because of market failure, the inability to achieve a return on the required R&D investment, compared with other therapeutic areas such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.