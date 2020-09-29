The importance of pharma intelligence in setting brand strategy

Brand strategy is a critical task that companies must undertake when differentiating products from competitors in the market.

In the pharma industry, brand strategy needs to begin the moment an asset moves into early development, even as early as lead identification from a commercial perspective.

The key to success is to identify the greatest threats and assess them for current or prospective product features that may appeal to prescribers, payers and patients. There are several different approaches that can be leveraged to assess the competition, such as secondary and primary competitive intelligence analyses, competitive simulations and development of target product profiles.

Assessing the competitor landscape

The first step in any competitor landscape assessment is to begin with secondary sources for competitor information. We call it ‘information’, because intelligence includes insights and foresights about the information. The pharma industry market is ideal for gathering information on competitors within a given therapeutic area. There are regulatory layers that require disclosures, long development timelines and a large amount of analyst coverage.

In addition to numerous original sources for gathering competitor information (eg, company websites, clinical trial registries, etc), many subscription services aggregate competitor asset information. No other industry will provide the breadth and depth of available information that can be leveraged to assess the competitive environment.