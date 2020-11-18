The important role of CROs in shaping the future of clinical research across Europe

It goes without saying that COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on our global society and economy.

In fact, as lockdown was initiated across Europe at the start of March, we quickly saw the impact of this pandemic on clinical research activities across the various regions. Within the life sciences industry, we were confronted with challenges not experienced before, which have resulted in an acceleration of innovation across many areas, most notably the increasing need for digital and virtual capabilities to enable continuity of service.

The life sciences industry has traditionally been more cautious and reticent in its approach to adopting virtual trial capabilities. This is both understandable and evident when you look at particular therapeutic areas such as ophthalmology where there is dependence on device-led diagnosis and treatment, adding complexity to the evolution of virtual and remote offerings. What’s more, the existing model and processes have long been accepted and have a proven track record and history of success.

However, the pandemic has made the continuance of clinical research in this way very difficult and there has been a significant reduction in the number of trials progressing during this time. According to research by University College London, clinical research in England alone decreased by 87% at the peak of the pandemic. The question is whether this could have been avoided, or reduced if more virtual trial capabilities had been employed and accepted at the start of the pandemic.

There are several key considerations and lessons to explore as we transition into the winter months. There has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases across the UK and Europe, with further regional and local restrictions being enforced, as well as second lockdowns, and this could have a continued impact on clinical trials if we don’t adapt accordingly.