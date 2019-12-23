The mission matters

In scientific research, it is the unexpected findings that move knowledge forward.

As Isaac Asimov said, the most important words in science are not ‘Eureka’ but ‘That’s funny!’. We are all taught stories of serendipitous discoveries, from Fleming with penicillin to Newton and his falling apple.

These stories are usually apocryphal but their popularity reminds us that it is not the confirmation of our beliefs that is the most important part of science but the contradiction of our assumptions and prejudices that leads to new and useful ideas.

So it is in my most recent research into the evolution of the life sciences industry, where one surprising finding revealed something very important about how CEOs of life sciences companies lead their complex organisations.

I have long been a sceptic about mission statements, those well-meaning but often bland words in annual reports and on reception walls, that profess the company’s raison d’etre.

In most companies, they have little practical importance. In four decades of working in and researching the industry, I couldn’t remember one example of when the framed statement on the wall had significantly influenced strategy or tactics.

As I entered this new phase of research, my view was that mission statements were another management fad with little substantial value.

But, when interviewing more than 20 CEOs of life sciences companies for my latest book, the data contradicted my long-held views. The people I interviewed were all successful by any measure and, collectively, had about 700 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry.

My research questions were about what they had learned in this time and, especially, what they had learned that seemed uniquely applicable to our industry.

And almost every one of them began by stressing to me how important the mission statement is, how it frames their thinking and how it has a practical and not just decorative purpose.

This dissonance between my ingrained belief and what CEOs told me led to investigate why and how mission statements are important in the life sciences industry. Four distinct but related reasons emerged from the research, each of them a useful lesson for those who lead, or aspire to lead, in our exceptional industry.