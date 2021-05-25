The need for automation in healthcare

There is no question that technology has revolutionised healthcare across the developed world, from now standard equipment such as stethoscopes and vital signs monitors to functional MRI scanners and 3D tissue bioprinting.

Through systematically addressing key shortcomings in our health service, these advances have undoubtedly improved the quality and length of our lives. However, the pandemic has introduced new pressures on our healthcare system. The NHS has been operating at near capacity for most of the last year, with a chronic shortage of hospital beds and a severe backlog of patients awaiting treatment.

Consequently, we must look to newer technologies to help alleviate pressures on medical staff and adapt and improve our health services to bring them into a post-pandemic 21st century.

One of the greatest facilitators of this technological shift is, and will continue to be, robotics. With wide applicability and the many time and cost savings they can bring, robots have been steadily integrated into healthcare over the last decade. However, in light of the pressures COVID-19 has brought to the sector, the drive to automate has been expedited.

Robotics are the future

With the stage set, let us consider how robotics fits into our future healthcare agenda. Robots are already used for a variety of functions across a broad range of health services. Most people are familiar with their use in surgeries, with the first documented robot-assisted surgical procedure being a neurosurgical biopsy in 1985. These robots allow doctors to conduct surgery through tiny incisions rather than traditionally larger ones.