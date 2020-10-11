The new world of association congresses

These past few months have shown us that the world we live in has changed almost overnight.

While the environment in which businesses can engage their communities is being disrupted, the customer and external audience needs remain constant. The medical congress world is no exception to this.

Healthcare professionals (HCPs) still need to continue to support patients and engage with peers during the coronavirus pandemic. And medical and association-led congresses are a chance to share insights, data and showcase scientific breakthroughs.

They are an opportunity for the healthcare industry to connect and engage with thought leaders and patient advocacy groups, and most importantly to highlight scientific progress. However, these key face-to-face events and activities are now facing a new paradigm.

The question remains: how can these key calendar milestones continue to engage attendees in a new world.

Reimagining the rules of engagement

We all know that the world we are starting to reconnect with is not the same as the one we left, and the meetings and events sector has felt this particularly acutely.

But rather than trying to rush back to the ‘old world’ as a matter of default, perhaps it’s more interesting to evaluate what the lockdown period has taught us, especially when it comes to people’s behaviours, wants and needs. It’s about using the results of the pandemic as a chance to discover new possibilities and avoid a pendulum swing back to the old status quo.

It’s time we reimagined the rules of engagement, while creating something compelling, something that cuts through, something with the power to ensure engagement to the point of immersion.

How to stand out from the crowd

Like all events, associations have had to quickly pivot from physical to virtual environments and we’ve seen this first-hand as an agency steeped in healthcare communications and events experience.