The pandemic preparedness paradox

As 2020 came to a close, there was no shortage of news: of errors, of horrors and of pioneering human achievements.

History will long remark on this year, and while our collective facts and milestones are worthy of examination, several important paradoxes have also been exposed. These we would do well to examine, lest we lose their lessons.

A barber is one who shaves those who do not shave themselves. Does the barber shave himself? If he does, he does not. If he does not, he does. This is a pleasing and subtle puzzle made popular by Bertrand Russell. While real-life paradoxes are rarely so tidy, pandemic preparedness is often viewed in this light, by both the lay public and by our elected representatives.

If we prepare perfectly for pandemics, we’ll have nothing to show for it: no mass morbidity and mortality, no economic catastrophe and no fear, that is to say, no rationale for the work of preparation. We will have pre-empted each potential pandemic altogether.

A small cluster is identified, mitigated and stopped before it turns into an outbreak, or epidemic or pandemic. Alternatively, and as we saw in 2020, if we don’t prepare, or prepare ineffectively, the rationale for preparedness is writ large.

If we do invest, we will have no evidence (no pandemic, no global economic disruption) that we had to make such investments. If we don’t invest, we will once again have more evidence than we can handle. This paradox is anything but subtle.

As healthcare executives, our remit is to improve human health and provide a return to shareholders. In most segments of our industry, these goals are highly correlated: if a firm can improve healthcare outcomes, financial returns follow, and rightly so. Here again, pandemics prove thorny.

If we had a perfect cure for SARS- CoV-2 in 2018, the CEO who developed it would have been fired, and the cause (and perhaps the company) written off. Development costs are large and (roughly) fixed, yet there is no market for diseases without incidence. There is no market for sporadic infectious diseases.

Even the use of the word ‘market’ is incorrect. A market must comprise a buyer and a seller. Without incidence, there is no buyer. Then during a pandemic, there are buyers but no sellers, at least until the sellers can catch up, react and develop products, after which time the devastation has already occurred.