The promise of precision medicine

Precision medicine is an approach to patient care that enables doctors and pharmacists to select the treatments or preventative strategies that are most likely to help their patients based on the individuals’ phenotypes and genotypes – in other words, their genetic make-up.

It holds great promise because it can give medical practitioners access to more specific information about their patients and provide them with the capacity to tailor their recommendations accordingly.

We’ve already made big advances in precision medicine research, and it is increasingly being integrated into mainstream healthcare.

The All of Us programme in the United States, for instance, casts a wide net and seeks to combine DNA samples, electronic health record (EHR) data, information from wearables and survey responses from one million people.

It has a particular focus on previously understudied groups within the population, such as ethnic minorities, women and older individuals. Since enrolment began in 2018, the programme has reached about a quarter of its hoped-for participants and has helped researchers learn how biology, lifestyle and environment affect health.

In Qatar, we’re prioritising precision medicine as part of our national strategy to deliver world-class future healthcare. Qatar Biobank was set up with the support of Qatar Foundation in 2012 and has been conducting a large population-based cohort study.

The Biobank’s broad data sets already cover deep phenotyping and whole genome sequencing from 20,000 individuals, and the Qatar Genome Programme plans to sequence complete genomes of an additional 75,000 native Qataris.

With 75-80% of the genetic information in the global genomics databases coming from people of European or Caucasian descent, these ambitious population-based genomics projects will not only be of benefit to future generations of Qataris, but also for the 400 million Arabs who live across the world.