The remote working revolution

The listless eyes, slumped shoulders and steady rattle of a commuter train are the go-to images of frustration and unfulfilled promise for movie-makers. Commuting is cinema’s badge of boredom.

But film-makers may have to seek new symbols to portray grinding monotony as the pandemic has severely dented the commute. It has also recalibrated the rhythms of the working day and turned attics, bedrooms, garden sheds and any spare space into office modules.

Working from Home now has an acronym (WFH) and the desktop revolution is creating new office habits.

For many, it has been liberating; for most it has presented a fresh set of challenges including creating boundaries between professional and personal life and navigating domestic distractions such as stray pets and children wandering into the Zoom field of vision.

Maintaining corporate culture

A study by Stanford University demonstrated that WFH raises productivity, reduces absenteeism and decreases employee attrition but companies have to maintain their culture: the corporate DNA that is ingrained by personal contact and example.

It is a vital essence for healthcare communicators and marketeers and Angela Young, chief people officer at Lucid Group, the global healthcare communications agency, said the company is ‘pulling every lever’ to help staff benefit from the experience and stay tightly involved with new projects and business goals.

Conveying office culture across a multitude of screens takes ingenuity and application, and management teams need to stay connected with employees to pivot physical isolation into inclusion.

Lucid was an early mover to home working after one member of staff was diagnosed with COVID-19 in February last year.

“Within 48 hours, we had moved fully to a remote workforce and transitioned people to work at home and we then increased the cadence of our communications with staff, and between staff, dramatically,” added Young.

“We realised that teleworking was different for different people so we needed to be flexible to make sure everyone was set up technically and that we operated with the same energy and enthusiasm.”