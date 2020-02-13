The roaring ‘20s and Generation Z

2020 is here and we are naturally now awash with ‘trends’ articles, telling us what to look out for in pharmaceutical communications, and how to do our jobs in the best way possible this new year.

While we often think a trends article is going to be a great read, it can sometimes be disappointing, with a focus on tactical trends that just skim the surface. There’s nothing wrong with keeping up to date on the latest technology that can make a campaign really buzz, but sometimes it is worth taking a step back and thinking about what is really changing year to year.

What has changed the context within which we work? After all, a trend by definition is a flash in the pan. And of course we aren’t just entering a new year but a new decade. So it is the perfect time to take stock of where we are in our industry right now.

A new generation

The most significant change for communicators in any field is the emergence of a new generation. The digital native Generation Z (otherwise known as the ‘centennials’) is now reaching adulthood and independence, entering the workforce and starting to engage with health services. The centennials are markedly different from their predecessors, the millennials.

Unfortunately, many in industry have been slow to adapt their communications practices to suit millennial audiences, so now the pressure is really on to make sure that audience targeting keeps up.

While there is some evidence to show that the reputation of pharma with the public has been picking up in recent years, the impact of the Orkambi story last year has had an impact. The fact that Jeremy Corbyn felt emboldened to make political capital out of the industry with the launch of ‘Medicines for the Many’ at a 2019 conference and the ‘Public Health before Private Profit’ strapline is testament to that.

Moreover, many of the Labour Party policies were supported by a majority of the population, including voters who would typically vote Conservative. One suspects that Generation Z would have been overwhelmingly supportive of the Labour position. With switched-on centennials keeping watch on the organisations they want to engage with, trust is set to remain an issue.