This year, 11 February marked the fifth UN International Day of Women and Girls in Science. This is a great initiative that aims to both recognise the role of women in science and technology and to promote their greater participation around the globe.

Its very existence serves to highlight that the lack of gender diversity in science professions is not confined to the UK. We face a global equality problem at a time when the world must meet unprecedented challenges.

Science is at the forefront of humanity’s response to existential crises like climate change, technological disruption and, with specific relevance to pharma, the emergence of new diseases and treatment of chronic diseases with unmet clinical need.

The COVID-19 crisis has captured global news headlines like few other stories can. As humans farm more animals, gather in bigger cities, travel and heat our planet, new diseases and epidemics have become more common.

Put simply, if science is to help us tackle these crises then it can’t be deprived of the potential of thousands of women who choose to pursue careers in other sectors.

And any discipline that’s too dominated by one gender will find itself more easily trapped in paradigms that impede its progress.The need to boost female participation isn’t equality for equality’s sake. It is mission critical.

Diagnosis

All of this isn’t to say that we haven’t made progress, especially in the UK. Recent legislation designed at tackling gender inequality – not

just in terms of representation but also pay and remuneration – has helped to shine a light on issues in many industry sectors.