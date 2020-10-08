The science of the deal

Diving deep into deals

The weaknesses in prior research guided our choice of methods. We knew that we had to look inside the heads of the dealmakers, not only the ‘buyer’ or the ‘seller’ but both. We also realised that we had to look at many kinds of life sciences deals to ensure we were seeing the whole picture.

Eventually, after years of secondary research into the nature of deals, we executed a series of 30 in-depth interviews using sophisticated sampling frameworks and carefully ‘laddered’ interview techniques. While having a far smaller sample than earlier quantitative approaches, we intended to build on those high-level analyses by diving much deeper into the intricacies of how each deal was wrought.

As we interrogated the respondents, we listened carefully to what was on their minds as they built each deal. In particular, we listened for indications that real-world practice aligned to the four theories that are so dominant in the literature.

In qualitative research of this kind, findings emerge gradually, like the scraping away of soil in an archaeological dig. Steadily, indications of many different theories surfaced but, just as the decades of prior research suggested, the four described in box 1 emerged as dominant. But, to our fascination, none of the four appeared to be salient.

All four could be seen and heard in the words of the respondents but none of the four was more pronounced than the others. These findings told us something useful – all four theories were correct to some degree, but they didn’t provide much guidance to the real-world practice of dealmaking. So, we did the only thing researchers can do in those circumstances – we dug deeper still.

A better question

As we painstakingly analysed the interview transcripts, using specialised content-analysis software, the data began to challenge our thinking. Consciously or otherwise, we had assumed that dealmaking was a more or less continuous and linear process. But the data belied our assumptions.

First, it was evident that the deal process had several discrete stages, between first contact to signature, during each of which the focus and concerns of both parties shifted. In short, what is important when the deal is being considered differs from what is important when it is being designed and different again as the deal is finalised.

Second, it became clear that such deals were never made in a single, straightforward journey. Instead, they are dynamic and iterative processes in which each partial agreement was revisited and redesigned so that the deal progressed in a ‘two steps forward, one step back’ manner.