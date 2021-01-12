The search for effective drug treatments for COVID-19

Gilead Sciences' headquarters in Foster City, California

PME talks to Julian Cole, Senior Director, Medical Affairs at Gilead Sciences about the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, the company’s efforts to find an effective drug treatment for patients and the journey of remdesivir that began a decade ago as part of Gilead’s emerging viruses programme.

In May, remdesivir was granted an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for use in patients hospitalised with SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19. What were the trial results that led to this EUA?

An EUA is a mechanism through which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can approve the temporary use of an investigational medicine

to contribute to the medical response in public health emergencies.

The EUA was based on then available data from two global clinical trials – the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) placebo-controlled phase 3 study in patients with moderate to severe symptoms of COVID-19, including those who were critically ill, and Gilead’s global phase 3 study (SIMPLE Trials) evaluating five-day and ten-day dosing durations of remdesivir in patients with severe disease.

NIAID’s Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial (ACTT-1) showed that remdesivir + Standard of Care (SOC) significantly shortened time to recovery, provided greater clinical improvement and also reduced disease progression compared with placebo + SOC. The results of Gilead’s SIMPLE Trials showed that a shorter, five-day dosing regimen of remdesivir provided similar efficacy and safety as a ten-day treatment course.

The FDA has approved remdesivir under the brand name Veklury for the treatment of hospitalised COVID-19 patients and remdesivir was the first treatment approved for COVID-19 in the US. What are the specific challenges of getting scientific consensus during a rapidly developing drug process in the midst of a global pandemic?

COVID-19 has thrown the importance of clinical trials into the spotlight, along with the need for vaccines and treatments to protect human health, and the role of the global pharmaceutical industry in producing them. It also brought attention to the fact that not all clinical trials are the same in terms of design, methodology, etc, and different trials are needed to help us assess safety and efficacy of medicines when they are developed, a process that takes several years. In the context of a global pandemic, this timeline was reduced to months.