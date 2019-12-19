The transatlantic opioid crisis

A landmark ruling by a judge in Oklahoma, USA awarded the state record damages of $572m (£468m) from Johnson & Johnson (J&J), the manufacturer of synthetic opioids like oxycodone and fentanyl patches.

With an estimated half a million Britons now hooked on synthetic opioids too, what is the potential for litigation in the UK?

Synthetic opioids are now widely regarded to be the root cause of an epidemic of painkiller addiction in the USA. It has cost thousands of lives, at an increasing rate since recent attempts to tighten prescription policies has pushed addicts onto illegal narcotics, like heroin, and has had a hugely detrimental impact on families and entire communities.

The attorney generals of states, local governments and Native American tribes are concentrating their efforts on pursuing manufacturers, distributors and even retailers like Walmart as the targets of litigation. The Oklahoma ruling will have emboldened many others across the US and has sparked speculation on this side of the Atlantic that a wave of litigation may come crashing over the pharmaceutical industry here.

Differences between the UK and US healthcare systems, let alone legal systems, could not be starker. But litigation here is not just conceivable but likely, especially as we find ourselves in the grip of an addiction crisis too.