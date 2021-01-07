Three ways AI will change healthcare in the next decade

Although artificial intelligence (AI) has been influencing healthcare for years, 2020 firmly solidified its position as an indispensable part of the industry’s ongoing evolution.

However, one question still remains: how is the power of this technology helping to stop a global pandemic in its tracks and shield people from its devastating effects?

So far, its performance has been promising. Not only has AI enabled policymakers and frontline health workers to trace and limit the spread of Covid-19, but it has also accelerated the process of developing effective vaccines.

Looking forward, there is no doubt that AI will continue to take centre stage in global healthcare initiatives. Our reliance on artificial intelligence is reflected in the technology’s growing dominance in the financial landscape: the global AI in healthcare market size is projected to grow from $4.9bn in 2020 to reach a whopping $45.2bn by 2026.

In the UK, the National Health Service (NHS) has demonstrated its commitment to pushing the frontiers of AI by placing it at the heart of its innovation strategy. Indeed, the NHS Long Term Plan includes several commitments to help frontline staff leverage AI in their day-to-day roles.

With this in mind, here are three ways that the technology is set to transform healthcare over the next decade.

Introducing the predictive power of AI

They say that prevention is better than cure. However, healthcare today is still largely geared towards treating illnesses, rather than focusing on preventative measures.

Recent advances in medical research and technology mean that we have become significantly better at diagnosing problems in their early stages and prescribing the right treatment.