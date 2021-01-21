Transforming clinical trial data into a long-term asset

In pharma, as in virtually every other major industry, digital transformation has been a hot topic for some time. Some experts would claim that pharma has not moved fast enough on digital innovation in recent years, but there has certainly been a transformation in the handling of the trial master file: it has largely shifted from paper to digital over the past decade or so.

Our survey found that no fewer than 90% of sponsors and CROs have already adopted an eClinical application to improve study execution and data collection in live trials, while 36% of sponsors and 48% of CROs now use purpose-built digital applications to manage the TMF.

It is becoming clear that the traditional paper TMF has been largely superseded by the electronic TMF (eTMF), a tool better suited to the demands of a digitised world and burgeoning volumes of data.

As the life sciences industry continues to embrace new technologies with enthusiasm, the survey findings suggest that data management can still prove to be problematic: 43% of all respondents and 50% of CRO respondents admitted to being unable to convert documents from multiple eClinical applications used in the course of a trial.

Meanwhile, 65% of compliance, legal and regulatory professionals described their ability to access archived trial data as ‘extremely inadequate’ or ‘very inadequate’.