Treatment and prevention of cardiovascular disease

In 2019 approximately 17.3 million people died globally due to cardiovascular disease.

Treatment of cardiovascular disease and its complications continues to pose a substantial burden on healthcare systems around the world. The annual cost of cardiovascular disease in 2019 was officially estimated at $351bn in the US and €210bn a year in Europe.

Diabetes is a major public health problem which affects more than 415 million people worldwide with an estimated increase to 642 million by 2040. For individuals with diabetes, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality. In the US alone there is an estimated $37.3bn in cardiovascular-related spending per year associated with diabetes.

Against this backdrop, the ability to treat both type 2 diabetes by improving blood glucose control and substantially improve cardiovascular outcomes in both diabetics and non-diabetics represents an important opportunity to address two major public health needs with a single compound.