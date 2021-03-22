Understand, identify and partner with HCPs to improve patient support

HCPs engage in raising disease awareness

World Diabetes Day on 14 November drew most of the HCP diabetes patient conversation, with a tenth of the overall conversation happening around this event.

There are a number of online social media accounts that are active around awareness events and that are engaged with by HCPs. Diabetes consultant, Partha Kar’s Twitter account was mentioned over 250 times by his HCP peers. Diabetes UK, as mentioned previously, which has a large European network of patients and patient support services was mentioned 328 times.

The World Diabetes Day Twitter account was mentioned just over 210 times by HCPs around this awareness event. HCPs are definitely contributing to spreading disease awareness and supporting patients around these events.

Typically it is seen that HCPs share content from these accounts that are targeted at specific disease awareness events. Such as a post from Ana Piera, a doctor in Spain, who uses an image from World Diabetes Day and linked to an important topic of the day – that many diabetes patients are at risk of heart failure or stroke.

We often see that nurses are at the forefront of patient engagement and raising awareness. In the diabetes space we see that there are a number of roles engaged, however nurses actively participate throughout the year.

Nneka Agbasi, a nurse matron, shared an infographic highlighting how patients may be feeling and what they are thinking about. She points out that diabetes affects you both mentally and physically. She also shares where patients can get support to understand their disease better.

HCPs highlight patient stories and successes

HCPs have become more comfortable recently to share their own anonymised patient stories and successes online, bringing hope and encouragement to other patients and HCPs treating these patients too. These stories help to bridge the gap between the scientific side of the disease (including the treatment approach and medication) and the experiences of patients.

An example of this is highlighting large scale successes such as a post by Jen Unwin, a consultant clinical health psychologist. Dr Unwin celebrates the 86 patients who have achieved diabetes remission due to the treatment and lifestyle changes they have made. HCPs also discuss individual patients. Clare Nieland, a GP, highlights her patients’ success controlling their disease using diet, showing a graph of the change in HbA1c levels.