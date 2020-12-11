Unlocking the potential of precision medicine in oncology

Joaquín Casariego García-Lubén

Precision medicine is a term we are all familiar with in the industry, however its true meaning should not be underestimated.

Although its scientific basis is complex and is founded on an understanding that has taken many decades for the research community to uncover, it comes down to one very simple premise: that every patient is unique and requires bespoke medical care.

This is particularly true in oncology, where we are relentlessly undertaking research to help us uncover potential therapies which will target genes that have mutated or been altered. By focusing on the genetic make-up of the tumour itself when considering treatment pathways, we have the potential to see positive benefits in the clinical setting.

Developing transformational treatments

Finding solutions to the challenges we face in oncology, such as improving our understanding of the route for malignant tumour progression and early development, as well as meeting the needs of severely underserved patient populations, are my biggest driving ambitions.

For me, it’s a very personal challenge. Devastatingly, my father passed away this year due to cancer during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain. This tragedy has further strengthened my resolve to not rest until we, together as a community, can create a radically improved future for all oncology patients, their families and friends.

It is for people like my father, the hundreds of cancer patients I treated as a physician, and indeed my family, that I am so dedicated to my work every single day, both as a clinician and as a researcher. I am very much aware of my part in developing transformational and precise treatments that can improve people’s lives. To me, this means providing patients with the invaluable gift of more quality time: not just adding years to life, but also life to years.

Patient-centred research

Ultimately, I believe that precision medicine requires doing the right things, such as daring to innovate in more patient-centred research – and doing things right – by conducting research under the highest scientific, operational and ethical standards, while taking advantage of new technologies at our disposal.

In this endeavour to eradicate or intercept cancer, it is our duty to account for distinct differences in people’s ‘-omics’ spectrum, but also importantly in their clinical, psychosocial and professional environments, while also considering unique lifestyle-related factors. All of which interact in one way or another, in every patient, linking subpopulations with similar features and so, prognosis and outcomes.