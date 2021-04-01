Virtual congresses: video thrilled the cardio tsar

It turns out that everything we thought we knew about virtual congresses was wrong.

Well, not quite everything – but certainly one of its headline selling points. For years, remote models of medical education have been billed

as the ultimate time saver for busy healthcare professionals (HCPs).

According to the brochure, on-demand education would spare doctors the air travel, give them back their weekends and reward them with the gift of time. Well, guess what? It ain’t necessarily so.

A recent study of HCPs’ experiences of virtual congresses – conducted last December by the International Pharmaceutical Congress Advisory Association (IPCAA), in partnership with Ashfield Event Experiences – revealed that, despite the convenience of remote models, HCPs are actually more time restricted in a virtual world.

Where physical congresses give doctors ‘protected time’ to interact and learn, their virtual equivalents typically compete with routine daily duties, professional and personal. As a result, HCPs spend less time engaging with educational content than they would do if they attended in person.

So the on-demand promise has been turned on its head. Virtual congresses may have put doctors in remote control, but what was once a captive audience now has countless everyday distractions competing for time on the schedule. That week in Chicago the oncologists boxed off for ASCO has suddenly turned into a struggle for work/life balance.

The implications for pharma, and how it maximises congresses, are significant. With the virtual experience not going anywhere, anytime soon, companies need to find compelling new ways of engaging their customers in the anytime, anywhere model.

But first, let’s be clear: the shift to virtual congresses in the wake of COVID-19 has been hugely successful. Congress attendance figures are rising, engagement levels are increasing and educational experiences are being enhanced by digital innovation. Attendees can harvest and consume as much content as they wish – and the ability to do it at their own pace and convenience is proving popular.

According to the IPCAA study, on-demand delivery of scientific presentations and ePosters is now the preferred option, while on- demand product theatres and sessions with experts are also gaining traction.