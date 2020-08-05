We need to keep learning to keep innovating

One of the things that makes working in healthcare communications so fascinating is the ringside seat that it gives us on the drug discovery and development process.

We are privileged to meet the people striving to develop new medicines to make people’s lives better by treating or curing diseases. It is their brilliance, their drive, their tenacity and their sheer hard work that can propel a molecule from the laboratory, through the twists and turns of development and clinical trials.

For every molecule that makes it into phase 3 trials – let alone to approval and launch – there are hundreds more that have fallen by the wayside. In fact, around 90% of discovery molecules fail to become medicines. It may be the successes that we talk about, but deep down we know that the failures are part of the story too.

Without their willingness to embrace the possibility – the inevitability – of failure, our colleagues in R&D simply could not have achieved their many successes.

Why then, we asked ourselves, is failure something that seems to be feared in healthcare communications? We believe that this fear of failure is one of the factors that has nudged us towards being more risk-averse than we need to be.

What’s the worst that could happen?

There is an expectation in communications that everything will go right the first time: the strategy will pay off, the messages will hit home and the metrics will be smashed. We think this expectation – which can make trying something new seem like a risky pursuit – is at the heart of our industry’s tendency to fear failure and avoid risks.

It encourages us to stick to ‘safe’ options: to do again what we have done before because we know it works well enough, even though trying something new could work even better.