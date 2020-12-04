Why digital is the solution to the healthcare crisis

In November 2019, Wuhan reported its first case of COVID-19.

In the 11 months since then, over one million people have died from the virus. As we approach our first year of living with this pandemic, it’s easy to point out all of the negative effects it’s had on our lives, but every cloud has a silver lining, and nowhere is that more prevalent than in the healthcare industry.

Innovation in the healthcare industry rapidly accelerated as a direct consequence of an ageing population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, infrastructure advancements, evolving care models, higher labour costs, staff shortages and the expansion of healthcare systems in developing countries.

Amid the uncertainty of the pandemic, rather than halting this progress, the crisis has in many ways expedited it as the global healthcare industry rallies to contain and cure the virus.

A wave of disruption

As the world struggles to manage the virus, while juggling our pre-existing health issues, the healthcare industry is consequently in a state of constant flux, evolving on a daily basis. Part of this development is the need to embrace digital technology, an area that has been neglected in previous decades, but in recent months has played an important role in controlling COVID-19.

To ensure that the shift to digital technology is embraced and that it better serves the changing needs of patients, the pandemic has brought forth a wave of disruption that will forever change the way care is provided – hopefully for the better.

If COVID-19 is the catalyst for change, it’s important to understand the need behind this digital revolution within healthcare. Today’s consumers are more empowered than ever before, with multiple channels to engage with businesses of all kinds.

Shopping, travel and banking has shifted online in the last decade, and the general population has come to expect all interactions to happen digitally, in real time, with answers to all our questions at our fingertips.