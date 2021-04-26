Why female mentorship is so powerful in pharma

One of the joys of mentoring is never knowing what’s going to show up in my email inbox.

I’ve been a formal and informal mentor to countless women and men throughout my career, and I’m continually surprised when I learn how a certain piece of advice or a listening ear influenced someone’s life.

One woman recently told me I had inspired her to take a chance and go into the pharmaceutical industry 12 years ago. Today she helps run clinical trials. A male colleague who had worried about accepting an international assignment out of concern for his family shared that it ended up being an enriching experience for everyone. ‘You were the reason we went to Singapore,’ he wrote to me, ‘and I’ll never forget that.’

Mentorship, by any other name, is simply sharing knowledge or being an empathetic, caring human being. But when done purposefully, it’s a powerful force that can make a difference in the workplace, especially in the relatively small field of pharma.

This is an industry where personal relationships influence how people move up the ladder and change therapy areas and companies. Mentorship provides the structure and space to foster those connections that pay off throughout their careers.

Research shows that corporate mentorship programmes lead to more satisfied employees who perform better, feel more positive about their work environment and stay at their companies longer.

And mentorship – whether it’s sponsored through a company or found through casual networks – is a vital component in championing women and changing the fact that women account for less than one-third of C-suite positions and only 13% of CEOs.

Who you know

Female mentorship has been proven to be effective in encouraging more young women to go into STEM fields. One 2017 study of 11,500 women ages 11 to 30 that was conducted by Microsoft in 12 countries across Europe found that the lack of female role models in science and technology fields was a key reason they didn’t pursue them.